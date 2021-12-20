Details of AEW star's text message to The Young Bucks after losing his job

Darius Martin, one half of Top Flight, recently spoke on One-on-One with Jon Alba. The AEW star recalls reaching out to the Young Bucks' Matt Jackson after he lost his job. Martin claims to have taken a chance and messaged Jackson, who then organized an opportunity for Top Flight to debut in AEW.

“Unfortunately, I’d just lost my job and I was looking for a new job. But I needed money. And I just sent a message to Matt [Jackson] and I was like, ‘Hey man. I know it’s a long shot but we really love what AEW is doing and we really want to be here and we want to show what we can do. We want to push the boundaries, the innovation. AEW is on another level right now and we really want to be a part of the groundwork of this company.'” - Darius Martin on how Top Flight joined AEW

The Young Bucks are not only one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling today, but Matt Jackson is also a producer and Executive Vice President of AEW. The fact that Top Flight could impress the Young Bucks by simply reaching out to Matt shows they have a lot of potential.

The Young Bucks are likely gearing up for an interesting run with Adam Cole

The Young Bucks have recently been paired with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish after Kenny Omega's departure. While the four wrestlers have been feuding lightly with The Best Friends, the Young Bucks are known for their crazy shenanigans.

Adam Cole seems to be interested in a leadership position, likely after his time as the leader of The Undisputed Era. This will definitely end up causing some clashing with Omega when he returns, which was hinted at in a promo. The Young Bucks will likely have to end up choosing between Cole and Omega.

Until then, it'll be a ride to see what The Superkliq ends up doing together.

