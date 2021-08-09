The Young Bucks mock latest WWE developments

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks have never shied away from taking a shot at WWE or their roster. In keeping with their tradition, Matt and Nick Jackson mocked the latest developments in WWE NXT reported by Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon made the decision to cut 13 NXT stars, including big names like Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez and Bobby Fish.

Meltzer further reported some changes in how NXT is presented moving forward. WWE will reportedly look for younger and bigger stars to develop for the main roster.

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters,” said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestlingNews)

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio to take a blatant shot at this report.

Very tall. Not in our 30’s.

The Young Bucks are both less than six feet tall and very much into their thirties, so it is a clear shot at WWE. While some might think it's petty and unnecessary, things like this are what make wrestling competitive and entertaining.

Young Bucks nearly signed for WWE

The Young Bucks nearly signed for WWE. However, Tony Khan offered them as much control as possible in AEW and the offer was too enticing to decline.

“We talked to [WWE] endlessly,” Matt Jackson said. “At one point, I remember me, Nick, and Kenny were in a room because all of our deals were up at the same time. We got off the phone one day and we looked at each other, and we said, ‘I think we’re all going to WWE.’ It was that close. Tony came to us at the right time and he made the right offer. I’m not talking financially, I’m talking, ‘Hey, you guys can run this thing and I want you guys to hire your people.’ It’s like someone saying, ‘I want you to make a movie and you can hire all the cameramen, you can hire all the writers, all your friends to be with you.’ He gave us the keys to this thing. You can’t say no to this." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega got together alongside Tony Khan to build AEW from the ground up and it's hard to argue against them having done a great job in the first three years.

