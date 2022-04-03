The Young Bucks react to Cody Rhodes WWE return at WrestleMania 38

The Young Bucks have reacted to Cody Rhodes' WWE return at WrestleMania in classic Bucks fashion by changing their Twitter bio.

Cody decided not to sign a new contract with All Elite Wrestling and decided to leave the company a few months ago. The former AEW EVP stunned the wrestling world by making his return to WWE at Night One of WrestMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins.

The Bucks reacted to this sarcastically. Their new Twitter bio insinuates that the Jackson Brothers were surprised at Cody returning to Vince McMahon's organization. The duo thought they were supposed to do a sequel to the show that somewhat founded AEW, All In.

Here's what the Bucks' bio says:

"Wtf I thought we were doing All In 2"

What is The Young Bucks up to in AEW?

The Bucks and FTR are all set to renew their rivalry on who is the best tag team of all time on next week's edition of Dynamite. The former AEW World Tag team Champions accepted FTR's challenge on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The Bucks also appeared at Ring Of Honor's Supercard of Honor event. The Jackson Brothers attacked the Briscoes right after the latter lost the ROH Tag Team Championship against FTR.

It was soon revealed that FTR would be defending both AAA and their newly won ROH Titles against the Bucks in the upcoming Dynamite match.

FTR and The Young Bucks' last encounter came at Full Gear 2020, where the latter won the AEW Tag titles. Since then, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been on a mission to prove they are the best tag team in wrestling.

