Young Bucks retain AEW Tag Team Championship against Jurassic Express on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks defeated Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express to retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite.

During the match, Nick Jackson mocked the Jungle Express on the outside, and Jungle Boy dropped him with a crossbody. Inside the ring, Jungle Boy hit a Lucha Libre arm drag and a dropkick before he tagged in Luchasaurus. The big man quickly took control as he chopped both Jackson brothers.

Jungle Boy then floored Nick Jackson with a headscissors on the outside, but Matt Jackson hit Luchasaurus with a crossbody on the other side of the ring.

Back from the break, Luchasaurus tagged in and again clobbered the Bucks. He dropped Matt with a front-body drop, but the Bucks quickly regained momentum.

Jungle Boy delivered a brainbuster on Nick Jackson from the top rope while resting on Luchasaurus's shoulders for a near fall. Luchasaurus displayed superb athleticism as he kicked the Jackson brothers and planted them with a double chokeslam.

The Young Bucks recovered and delivered some nasty superkicks to Jurassic Express. They then delivered the Indietaker to Jungle Boy for another near fall.

At this point, the match broke down into chaos. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega walked out with a chair, hoping to help the Young Bucks win. But like fans saw on AEW Rampage, Jungle Boy used it to his advantage and delivered a brainbuster on the chair for a near fall.

The Good Brothers, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler then interfered enough in order to allow the Bucks to hit the BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy for the win.

Who can dethrone the Young Bucks in AEW?

The Young Bucks have run through pretty much every team on the AEW roster during their title reign. Death Triangle, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, FTR, and Jurassic Express are just a few of the big names they have taken down over the past year.

It's about time fans see a new team emerge as the champions. But with the Super Elite interfering in every title defense, it seems unlikely that any team can overcome the Young Bucks.

Who do you want to see step up and face the Young bucks? Sound off in the comments below.

