Young Bucks reveal cost of AEW Fight for the Fallen entrance

AEW Fight for the Fallen saw The Elite (Young Bucks, Good Brothers, and Kenny Omega) and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Stu Grayson), as well as Hangman Adam Page, come out to very elaborate entrances.

The Elite's entrance had a Space Jam theme as all members were dressed in basketball attire and their music was changed to the “Y’all Ready For This?” Space Jam theme for that episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Elite's entrance made me feel like I was entering a musical. hahahahahaha #AEWDynamite — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 29, 2021

In the latest episode of Being the Elite, the Young Bucks revealed that it cost $50,000 to license the song and it was done by AEW for Nick Jackson's birthday.

While The Dark Order's entrance was universally lauded as one of the best we have ever seen in AEW, fans were divided on the Elite's entrance which is perhaps what the heel stable wanted.

The Elite having a super lame entrance based off a terrible movie after Hangman Page's incredible entrance is truly exceptional heel work. — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) July 29, 2021

The Young Bucks and Elite picked up a big win at AEW Fight for the Fallen

Following the highly entertaining entrances on AEW Dynamite's special episode, the Young Bucks and the rest of the Elite had to take care of business against Adam Page and the Dark Order.

The ten-man elimination tag team match had major title ramifications as a victory for the Dark Order and Page would mean the faction could challenge for the Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championship and Hangman Adam Page could challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

The match was a chaotic affair as AEW Fight for the Fallen got off to a hot start. Adam Page was left to face the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in a 3 vs 1 handicap situation after all the Dark Order members had been eliminated. Page managed to take out half of the Young Bucks but Kenny Omega got the One-Winged Angel to pick up a massive victory for his team.

