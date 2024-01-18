Young Bucks seemingly fire shots at CM Punk

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, The Young Bucks addressed all that's been happening around them over the past year. They then seemingly took a shot at CM Punk and how the promotion changed because of him.

The Jackson brothers were doing a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. She had asked them to address all that had happened and all the rumors that had been going around the company over the past few years.

They talked their way around the question but mentioned that they would do everything in their power to protect the company they have built, no matter what lengths they would have to go to.

The Bucks then talked about how the company seemed to have lost its way, and how certain superstars changed the culture and brought in toxicity to the locker room. This was seemingly a shot at CM Punk, someone who they got into a confrontation with in the past.

"We did lose our way, it was like the culture shifted and toxicity creeped into the locker rooms, and the perception of the company, it was just different. I think I know why. We started to lean on yesterday's self-serving, superficial, cancerous superstars."

Expand Tweet

The backstage issues do seem to have taken a toll on the product in AEW but how it changes moving forward will be interesting to observe.

What were your reactions to the shot at CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here