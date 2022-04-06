"Tonight, winner takes all" - AEW star hypes upcoming match against Young Bucks on Dynamite tonight

The Young Bucks are set to face off against FTR tonight on AEW Dynamite. In light of their upcoming match, Cash Wheeler took to Twitter to share his thoughts, signaling a vital battle ahead.

The two teams last clashed during AEW Full Gear 2020, where the Bucks came off with an impressive victory. The high-octane contest garnered five stars from Dave Meltzer's prestigious rating system.

FTR will defend both the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks on Wednesday's show. Check out Wheeler's Tweet ahead of their much-awaited bout below:

"This year has been about doing the things that matter to us. We wrestled RnR Express in Spartanburg. We defended the AAA tag titles in Mexico. We went to war with The Briscoes, winning the ROH tag titles and making history. Tonight, winner takes all. Who is the best?" - Wheeler tweeted.

CASH @CashWheelerFTR This year has been about doing the things that matter to us.



-We wrestled RnR Express in Spartanburg.

-We defended the AAA tag titles in Mexico.

-We went to war with The Briscoes, winning the ROH tag titles and making history.



Tonight, winner takes all. Who is the best? This year has been about doing the things that matter to us. -We wrestled RnR Express in Spartanburg. -We defended the AAA tag titles in Mexico. -We went to war with The Briscoes, winning the ROH tag titles and making history. Tonight, winner takes all. Who is the best? https://t.co/2S30QFRpq3

Tonight's winner will likely determine who the best tag team in AEW currently is. The winners might also go on to face Jurassic Express in the future while challenging for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

So who will come out on top? FTR or the Young Bucks? Fans won't want to miss out on tonight's epic bout.

Cash Wheeler claims that FTR will "bury" The Young Bucks tonight?

Taking to Twitter in an explicit Tweet, Cash Wheeler claimed that FTR came a long way to face the Bucks again. The star also stated that they'll be "burying" the brothers tonight, ending their momentum in the tag team division.

"FTR vs Young Bucks II. No more using the job title to hide from the rematch. We've spent a year and half walking through their EVP bulls*** Wednesday, we bury the Bucks."

Both teams have the same goal in mind for 2022, and only one can come out on top. The Bucks have little to lose and all to gain as they've got a chance to strip FTR of the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championship before going after Jurassic Express.

As the heat continues to grow between the two teams, fans are seemingly in for a blockbuster match tonight.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Pratik Singh