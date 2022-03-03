The Young Bucks troll fans after claiming they'd exercised EVP "powers" on Dynamite this week

The Young Bucks are the most prominent tag team in AEW history. Brothers Nick and Matt Jackson have run roughshod over the promotion in the past couple of years. With the second-most Pro Wrestling Illustrated wins for "Best Tag Team of the Year," the Bucks are arguably one of the best.

Fans might forget that Cody Rhodes was not the only Executive Vice President in the company. Kenny Omega as well as both Bucks, are also EVPs. The former champions recently took to Twitter to remind fans of this, as they poked fun at winning the Casino Battle Royal.

The Young Bucks picked up a victory against several other tag teams last night on AEW Dynamite. The duo will now face ReDragon and Jurassic Express at the Revolution PPV for the Tag Team Championships.

Vince Russo accuses Tony Khan of betraying The Young Bucks

While speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE writer touched on Cody Rhodes' departure. There has been some online speculation that Rhodes left AEW due to the loss of booking powers.

Russo blasted Tony Khan for initially offering the Young Bucks and the other EVP's booking control before taking it away from them.

"I saw this Cody thing coming from a mile away. I guarantee you Tony Khan was entirely taken by surprise. You told these four guys (Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega) that they were running the creative end of things, and you were gonna just sit back and be the money guy and make the decisions. All of a sudden, bro, you're going into every interview, touting yourself as head of the creative, head writer. Bro, when push comes to the shove, you've totally lied to these guys." (9:32 - 10:07)

Vince Russo is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Pratik Singh