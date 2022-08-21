"Gained over 200 followers" - Young wrestling fan provides health update after Parker Boudreaux's accidental hit on AEW Rampage

A young, female wrestling fan has shared a health update after she accidentally got hit on AEW Rampage during Parker Boudreaux's match.

Last night on the show, Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J of Trustbusters took part in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament quarterfinal. They went up against their rivals, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta). During the match, the former WWE star squared off against Taylor outside the ring. Afterward, the former rammed the latter onto the barricade and subsequently hit a spectator, who happened to be that female fan.

Taking to Twitter, the young lady with the user handle @abbyyy_moore stated that her followers quickly grew after the incident. She revealed that she was fine and only had two minor bruises.

She was then thankful to the Jacksonville-based promotion for giving the "best moment" she ever had in a wrestling show.

"I have gained over 200 followers since posting the video of @TheParkerB_ knocking me back. Just wanted to say I only suffered 2 minor bruises but am okay. It was truly the best moment i’ve ever had. I love you @AEW !! #AEWRampage," Abby tweeted.

Boudreaux's pent-up aggression went to naught as his team lost to the popular trio.

Netizens reacted on the young fan's update following AEW star Parker Boudreaux's accidental bump

As a result, the female wrestling fan (named Abby) received tons of support on Twitter. There were also people who even shared their experiences from watching a live wrestling show.

A netizen shared the experience of suffering a bloody nose after getting accidentally hit by Abyss's elbow in a TNA (now IMPACT) event. Christian Cage apologized and the user approved it by giving a thumbs up.

El ScareCrow💀103.1 @RowdyRobbie13 @abbyyy_moore @TheParkerB_ best time I ever had! @AEW I accidentally walked into an errant elbow from Abyss & got a bloody nose while he and Christian were in a wild brawl throughout the crowd at a TNA ppv. He turned around & whispered, "I'm so sorry, are you ok, sir?" I gave him thumbs upbest time I ever had! @abbyyy_moore @TheParkerB_ @AEW I accidentally walked into an errant elbow from Abyss & got a bloody nose while he and Christian were in a wild brawl throughout the crowd at a TNA ppv. He turned around & whispered, "I'm so sorry, are you ok, sir?" I gave him thumbs up👍 best time I ever had! 😆

Another user said that despite what happened, it was definitely an unforgettable experience.

🌟🌙Celestial AEW fan ☀✨ @CelAewSims @abbyyy_moore @TheParkerB_

It's great to see you had a fun & enjoyed the show! @AEW Definitely a memorable experience for you & glad you are okay. That looked rough!It's great to see you had a fun & enjoyed the show! @abbyyy_moore @TheParkerB_ @AEW Definitely a memorable experience for you & glad you are okay. That looked rough! It's great to see you had a fun & enjoyed the show! 😁

Meanwhile, some fans claimed that the young woman bravely took the bump. Here are some of their reactions.

Finally, a fan sarcastically stated that Abby could inquire for a roster spot in Tony Khan's company.

It was great to learn that Abby was fine after that accident. Nevertheless, the moment will certainly become a memorable moment in her life.

