"Your bones break the same" - AEW star sends a menacing warning to Jon Moxley 

Daniel Garcia is not intimidated by Jon Moxley ahead of their upcoming clash at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The 2.0 stable member sent out a message to Moxley, promising that the former AEW Champion would have a clear understanding of who Garcia is after their match on Friday.

AEW's Twitter account recently shared a clip of Daniel Garcia, in which he hyped up his first-ever clash with Jon Moxley. Garcia stated that he could have joined any company in the world but chose AEW because he wanted to face the best competition the business had to offer.

Following his big win against @MattSydal on #AEWDarkElevation, @GarciaWrestling promises that @JonMoxley will know EXACTLY how dangerous Garcia is after their match tomorrow on #AEWRampage at 10/9c live on TNT from Chicago. pic.twitter.com/MjznlXINgT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Garcia also spoke about his win over Matt Sydal at this week's AEW Dark: Elevation and put AEW's entire roster on notice. Garcia added that Moxley might have won the most prestigious titles in the business, but his body hurts the same as others.

In closing, Daniel Garcia boldly claimed that he would defeat Jon Moxley at The First Dance.

"I said before, I could have gone to any company in the world that I wanted to go to. But I chose AEW so that I could get my hands on the best competition possible, and that's exactly what I got. I beat Matt Sydal at Dark: Elevation tonight. And I'm coming for the best people on the roster. So, Jon Moxley, I have been watching you for years. And I know you don't know a thing about me, and I would never expect you to. But just because you have been around the world, winning the richest titles, winning all the matches for the past however many years,....your bones break the same, and your muscles will tear the same. And at Rampage, after I beat you, I promise you that you will have no question in your mind about who Daniel Garcia is," said Daniel Garcia

Jon Moxley is the favorite heading into the match at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

While no one doubts Daniel Garcia's abilities inside the squared circle, it seems unlikely that he will get a win over Jon Moxley so early in his AEW career.

.@JonMoxley is still at the top of the food chain in #AEW & after @GarciaWrestling attacked him on #AEWDynamite, Mox is prepared to send Garcia a violent message about what it takes to be on top tomorrow night on #AEWRampage: The First Dance LIVE at 10/9c on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/Q51F5OLYXi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

AEW has taken a slow-burn approach to push its stars, and the same formula could be used to build Daniel Garcia. That said, fans shouldn't expect a squash match, as Garcia could get some offense before he finally falls to Jon Moxley.

Are you impressed with Daniel Garcia's performances in AEW so far? Do you think he can push Jon Moxley to the limits at The First Dance? Sound off in the comments section below.

