"Your son is f'n killing it!" - Tony Khan reveals top personality met his father ahead of AEW All In

With AEW All In rapidly approaching, an air of palpable excitement is being felt around the wrestling world. The event marks a huge landmark for the company, and a powerful executive of the promotion's primary broadcaster has not been shy about sharing his praises for Tony Khan.

Speaking on a recent media call, Tony Khan shared a story of how David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, met his father, Shad Khan:

"I saw Mr. Zaslav over the holidays with my father and I walked up and introduced my father to him and the first thing he said to my dad is, 'You’re son is f’n’ killing it!' So I was very pleased with that and proud of that and always nice when your boss tells your dad that you’re doing a good job and I believe it’s true."

Judging by the record-setting numbers All In has produced thus far, it is easy to see where Zaslav's approval stems from.

Warner Bros. Discovery sees "potential" in Tony Khan's AEW

It seems as though the partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling will stay intact for the foreseeable future.

Tony Khan recently peeled back the curtain on how the media conglomerate really feels about the wrestling promotion:

"Warner Bros. Discovery [is] very excited about the potential of AEW. In the past year I’ve been very fortunate to get to spend time with Mr. Zaslav and Mr. Zaslav is really excited about AEW."

In the span of just four years, the Jacksonville-based promotion has risen through the ranks of the wrestling world and has managed to challenge the monopoly previously held by WWE. The upcoming All In event is a true testament to this.

With the sky being the limit for Tony Khan's company, fans will be eagerly anticipating what the next major step is for the promotion.

