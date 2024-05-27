Zelina Vega reacts after Malakai Black suffers first AEW singles loss in 31 months

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a message on social media after Malakai Black lost to Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing. Zelina is a WWE RAW Superstar who is currently aligned with LWO.

Malakai had been playing mind games with Adam for several weeks. He and the rest of the House of Black members had been outnumbering him and got the better of him each time. The Rated-R Superstar then challenged Black to settle their scores in the ring in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage contest at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View.

The match was brutal as many fans expected. Both the stars were bloodied during the early stages of the bout. The House of Black interfered after the duo took the action out of the ring. To even the odds, former WWE Superstar Gangrel showed up in a shocking appearance and made sure Adam Copeland retained his championship.

Following the fierce battle, Zelina Vega took to X/Twitter and sent a loving two-word message to her husband after the intense battle on the PPV. She wrote 'Mi Amor' in Spanish, which meant 'My Love.'

"Mi Amor," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

This was Malakai Black's first loss since losing to Cody Rhodes in October 2021. It will be interesting to see what is next for Black after losing the shot at the TNT Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback