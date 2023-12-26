Zelina Vega shares an adorable picture with Malakai Black on Christmas [Photo]

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega seems to be enjoying the holidays as she recently shared an adorable picture with her real-life husband and the former NXT Champion, Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Zelina Vega and Malakai Black have known each other for the past several years since their rookie days in WWE. The couple tied the knot back in 2018 and are considered a power couple years after their marriage. As of now, both Zelina and Malakai have been separated in terms of their career for the past few years.

While Vega is still employed with the Stamford-based promotion as a part of the SmackDown roster, Malakai is currently a member of the AEW roster, where he leads the faction named House of Black, alongside Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. He has had a decent NXT and main roster run in WWE as well.

Despite having to perform at different workplaces, the couple never fails to take time and express love for each other through various social media platforms. Zelina took to Twitter to share a cute picture with her husband, Malakai, on the occasion of Christmas with the following caption:

"Merry Christmas 🖤 Mr & Mrs. Blxck," Zelina Vega shared.

Check out Zelina Vega's tweet below:

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega said she would love to work with Malakai Black

Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, was released from WWE back in 2021 and has not worked with his real-life wife in the ring since. While speaking to Gorilla Position, Zelina Vega opened up on whether she would like to work alongside her husband again.

"It's not a conversation that happens, but I think it's... any time I can spend extra with my husband [Malakai Black], it always makes me a happier person. So, I mean, I gotta be... We've been trying to build our dream house for like three years and we finally got to see that. So I would love to be able to work alongside with him, for sure, again," Zelina Vega said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Malakai and Zelina together on-screen somewhere down the line.

