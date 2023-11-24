Zelina Vega shares rare video of Malakai Black out of character on their 5-year anniversary

Former WWE NXT Champion Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) and his better half, the current LWO member Zelina Vega, celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary and Thanksgiving. Vega also shared some snaps from their gathering on social media.

Malakai Black and Zelina Vega tied the knot back in 2018. The two met during their time in WWE and dated each other for quite some time before getting married. The couple never fails to express love for each other on social media and in interviews.

Despite living together as a couple, both Malakai and Zelina perform on different promotions. After working together on the Stamford-based promotion for years, Black was released back in 2021. Later, The Dutch Destroyer signed with AEW and is currently the leader of The House of Black faction, while Vega is still with WWE.

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega has shared some snippets with her husband, Malakai, on the occasion of their fifth marriage anniversary. Furthermore, the couple also celebrated Thanksgiving with their family and friends. Vega shared a thread on her recent Instagram post, which showcases some pictures and videos from the occasion.

Vega is currently on the WWE SmackDown brand, performing as a member of the LWO faction under the guidance of Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

What is Malakai Black up to in his AEW career?

Following his release from WWE back in 2021, Malkai Black signed with AEW. In the beginning, he had a great singles run, gaining consecutive victories over Cody Rhodes. Later, he formed The House of Black faction alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King.

The group won the Trios Titles as well. Recently, Malakai Black teamed up with Brody to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles in a four-way tag team title at the full Gear PPV. Unfortunately, the team failed to capture the gold.

Meanwhile, The House of Black continues to wreak havoc on the All Elite roster with blindsight attacks, and only time will tell what is next for the group.