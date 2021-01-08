Nick Jackson reportedly injured on AEW New Year's Smash Night 1

AEW Dynamite, or AEW New Year's Smash Night 1, culminated with a thrilling moment. Five former members of the Bullet Club reunited at the end of the night. But this storyline might be facing a major obstacle. Earlier in the show, Nick Jackson reportedly suffered an injury. Depending on its severity, Jackson could be out of action for a few weeks.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Jackson hurt his leg in the opening match of AEW Dynamite. There was a spot where Jack Evans hit a 630 Splash off the top rope onto the waiting knees of Jackson. Alvarez stated that Evans landed so hard that Jackson thought he broke one of his legs.

The spot came in a match where the Young Bucks and SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) teamed up to face The Acclaimed and TH2. The Young Bucks were also needed for the closing moments of the show. Alvarez noted that Jackson did his best to hide the effects of his injury in this segment.

Naturally, fans are questioning the severity of this injury, but no further details are available at this time. If Jackson is unable to compete for several weeks, the Young Bucks' reign as the AEW World Tag Team Champions could be in jeopardy.

AEW and Don Callis gave potential outs for next week's six-man tag team match

The Good Brothers in IMPACT Wrestling

Ahead of AEW New Year's Smash Night 2, the eyes of the wrestling world will be on Nick Jackson. The Young Bucks are scheduled to wrestle in a six-man tag team match with Kenny Omega. But AEW has already prepared for the worst by choosing its words about this match very carefully.

During the rundown for next week's show, the commentary team noted that "The Elite" will compete in a six-man tag team bout. But the company didn't explicitly state which members of the group will be in action. Likewise, Don Callis said that Omega will team up with his best friends. Here, AEW could easily substitute the Young Bucks for the Good Brothers.