Nick Patrick reacts to J.J. Dillon and Tully Blanchard reuniting in AEW (Exclusive)

Former referee Nick Patrick is happy to see All Elite Wrestling (AEW) giving opportunities to J.J. Dillon and Tully Blanchard.

The March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite saw Blanchard join forces with FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to face Jurassic Express. Blanchard, who officially retired in 2007, had not competed in a match in 15 years. His team picked up the victory thanks to the help of his protégé, Shawn Spears. The Four Horsemen's former manager, J.J. Dillon, accompanied Blanchard and FTR.

Patrick officiated matches involving Dillon, 78, and Blanchard, 67, in the early days of his 30-year career as a referee. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, he praised AEW for the work they are doing with veterans of the industry:

“It’s good to see J.J. again, and I’m glad to see some of the old timers still being able to be in the mix and get a gig. Whether they need it or not, I don’t know what the situation is. It’s good to see that. They show respect. Both of those guys certainly earned respect. J.J. was certainly, to me, one of the best managers of all time.”

Watch the video above to hear more of Nick Patrick’s thoughts on AEW, J.J. Dillon, and Tully Blanchard. He also discussed Dillon’s unique approach to managing the original Four Horsemen faction (Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard).

Reflecting on J.J. Dillon’s managerial role after AEW appearance

J.J. Dillon worked as The Four Horsemen’s manager from 1985 to 1989. Nick Patrick explained that every member of The Four Horsemen had the ability to cut promos, which meant Dillon did not have as much responsibility:

Advertisement

“He was in a unique situation because a lot of times, especially back in the day, they would take managers because managers were typically really good promo guys, and they would put guys with them that didn’t really have great promo skills so that they could carry them.”

Patrick also applauded Dillon’s timing and said the former manager never tried to overshadow any wrestlers.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.