One last hurrah? Shawn Michaels must convince 59-year old WWE legend to have his retirement match in NXT

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has been doing a great job ever since he took over NXT. He has made changes, put over some of the best wrestlers and most importantly, has given deserving young stars a chance to showcase their talent and make it big on the main roster.

While NXT has not seen a legend cross its shores in a while, they can buck the trend and go for a current AEW star. The man in question is none other than former DX member Bill Gunn.

Billy Gunn has been all guns blazing ever since he jumped ship to AEW. While many fans wrote him off as a wrestler given his age, he has managed to keep himself fit and has been actively competing at a top level for Tony Khan.

Last week after The Acclaimed lost to the House of Black, Bill Gunn teased his retirement by leaving his boots in the middle of the ring and walking back much to the confusion of the fans in the arena.

While nothing is confirmed from Gunn’s side as yet, it should be noted that he isn’t getting any younger and that the time to hang up his boots is edging closer. WWE could do well by bringing him to NXT and giving him a chance to end his glittering career with the company that made him into a huge star.

How can WWE give Billy Gunn a fitting send off?

Most of Billy Gunn’s peers have either hung up their boots or have taken up backstage roles. Take his DX buddies for example. Triple H runs WWE, Shawn Michaels runs NXT while his tag team partner and one half of the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg is the senior vice president of live events.

There is however one feud that WWE can give Gunn and that is against former AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. Pillman Jr. left Tony Khan’s company after his contract expired in July. As soon as the news break and there were reports of his sighting at the development center in Orlando, Florida. According to certain reports, he was there to give a tryout and even impressed some people.

“A deal is in place for Brian Pillman Jr., or is in the process of being finalized. He’ll be moving to Orlando, Florida by the end of August where he will report to



- BodyslamNet Brian Pillman Jr. headed to WWE:“A deal is in place for Brian Pillman Jr., or is in the process of being finalized. He’ll be moving to Orlando, Florida by the end of August where he will report to #WWENXT and begin training at the Performance Center full-time.”- BodyslamNet pic.twitter.com/ptWs4STuv9

If Pillman does make it to NXT, one of the sure shot ways to push him into the limelight is to put him in a program with Billy Gunn. A feud with Gunn would do his fledgling career wonders and make sure that he starts off his WWE career the right way.

It could also give Billy Gunn the opportunity to sign off on a high and put over a potential star in the process.

