One of Triple H's former WWE favorites to eventually dethrone MJF in AEW? Exploring the major possibility

One of the longest-reigning WWE NXT champions under the Triple H regime should be the one to eventually capture the AEW World title from MJF.

MJF has been the AEW world champion for months now since capturing the title at the Full Gear PPV in November last year. Throughout his title reign, Max has undoubtedly managed to produce some great matches and feuds to enhance his credibility as a champion.

However, as good as the reign has been, it eventually has to end at some point. While several wrestlers have been speculated to dethrone the current champion by the fans, one name that makes the most sense right now has to be Adam Cole.

A few weeks ago, Cole failed to earn a title opportunity against Maxwell, as the time limit ran out just when he was about to win. Later, things took a drastic turn when Cole was put together with the AEW world champion as a blind tag team for the blind eliminator tag tournament.

While fans are enjoying the interactions and segments between Adam and Max currently, someone is eventually going to turn on the other at the conclusion of the storyline. Following the betrayal, Cole challenging the AEW World Champion for the title would make the most sense.

Furthermore, Adam Cole taking the title off of MJF after such a great story and buildup would definitely establish the former NXT champion as a credible champion. However, it remains to be seen how things play out.

Could Adam Cole and MJF become the AEW tag team champions in the future?

It can't be denied that Adam Cole and MJF trying to co-exist with each other is one of the best things going on in wrestling today. Since they were forced to pair, the two have shared some of the funniest segments in the history of AEW.

On top of that, Cole alongside the AEW world champion, is also in the midst of a blind eliminator tag team tournament. Though it's not easy to predict who will end up winning the whole tournament, the most unlikely alliance of Adam and Max seems to have the most chance of winning.

In fact, the team has advanced to the next round and is buckling up for their upcoming match against Big Bill and Brian Cage on Dynamite. Moreover, if they manage to emerge victorious in the tournament, they will be in contention to win the tag titles, which will definitely enhance their bromance storyline.

Only time will tell what the creatives have planned for the team in the forthcoming weeks.

Let us know how you feel about the team of Adam Cole and MJF in the comments.

