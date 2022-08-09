Original plans for The Young Bucks at upcoming major AEW event reportedly disclosed

There has been an interesting update regarding the former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, and what they were originally scheduled to take part in at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

Matt and Nick Jackson have had an interesting 2022 so far, as they have become the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions but have also been unsuccessful in many of their high-profile matches.

The biggest was their rematch with FTR on the April 6th, 2022 edition of Dynamite, when they were unsuccessful in capturing both the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships away from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Tanner @tanner060105 FTR vs The Young Bucks (AEW Dynamite 4.06.22)

****1/4 FTR vs The Young Bucks (AEW Dynamite 4.06.22)****1/4 https://t.co/snV3pHxnQR

With both teams sitting on one win each in their series, it has been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that a third match with the AEW, AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Championships was the original plan.

"FTR at one point were told that at the Chicago pay-per-view that it was going to be Young Bucks against them for all the belts. I expected that match, I thought that was the match to make,” said Dave Meltzer. [H/T Cultaholic].

Meltzer also noted that Kenny Omega is nearing a return, which drastically changed the plans.

"And now Kenny Omega is ready to return. So in that sense that usurped whatever the plan was, The Young Bucks were never supposed to get those belts anyway, that was supposed to be the Hardys. But they really wanted that match, and I wanted that match, and I wished the match happened, but you got to go with what you think is the bigger business," said Dave Meltzer. [H/T Cultaholic].

The Young Bucks have stolen the show at multiple All Out events

As two of the men behind the original "All In" event in 2018, it's no surprise that The Young Bucks have practically made "All Out" their signature event, given the quality of matches they've had at the Chicago event.

In 2019, they had one of the most chaotic ladder matches in wrestling history against The Lucha Brothers for the AAA Tag Team Championship. However, the spills they took didn't pay off at the night's end as they lost the match.

D1 Climax @DrainBamager AEW has gone two full years without doing a Lucha Bros vs Young Bucks match. Outside of 6-8/man tags, they haven't wrestled each other, at all.



Tony Khan says he's been saving this rematch ever since All Out 2019. Expects it to be as good as the Escalera De La Muerte match. AEW has gone two full years without doing a Lucha Bros vs Young Bucks match. Outside of 6-8/man tags, they haven't wrestled each other, at all.Tony Khan says he's been saving this rematch ever since All Out 2019. Expects it to be as good as the Escalera De La Muerte match. https://t.co/rLBji2WEku

A year later, they faced off with the Jurassic Express at Daily's Place in a highly hard-to-top match, given the chemistry all four men involved have with each other.

Completing their trilogy of All Out show-stealers was their steel cage match for the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Lucha Brothers. Unfortunately for The Bucks, they were once again beaten by Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix.

Will Matt and Nick Jackson ever get a win over The Lucha Brothers at an All Out show? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi