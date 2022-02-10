5 AEW stars who should be Paige VanZant's first opponent, instead of Brandi Rhodes

Paige VanZant made her first appearance in AEW alongside Dan Lambert and American Top Team. The 27-year-old is a bareknuckle fighter who once fought in the UFC. After her encounter with Brandi Rhodes on AEW Dynamite, it's clear that she'll be transitioning into wrestling.

Unlike WWE, AEW doesn't have female fighters like Shayna Baszler or Ronda Rousey who could take on VanZant on her own terms. However, Brandi Rhodes might not be the best first opponent.

The roster has many more accomplished women who could out-wrestle Rhodes and would benefit from a high-profile fight. It would make for a higher profile match to put Paige VanZant up against one of the two champions, or a more experienced wrestler instead.

While this article isn't meant to take a knock at Brandi and her importance, it does pose a question about AEW's booking. Rhodes is also not in the most favorable place with the AEW audience right now and VanZant's appearances have always been heel thus far.

This list will dive into wrestlers on the women's roster who should instead be Paige VanZant's first opponent.

5. Jade Cargill is a champion, and should face Paige VanZant

It's puzzling that AEW didn't book VanZant to instead begin feuding with a champion. The TBS Champion Jade Cargill could have benefitted from a feud with VanZant instead.

One of the strongest reasons why this match-up likely didn't happen is because Cargill herself is still too green. She has less than 30 matches under her belt and only a year in wrestling. The 29-year-old might not have been able to cleanly transition Paige VanZant into wrestling.

However, her inexperience has not hindered her in becoming a champion. Cargill still pulls off impressive matches regardless and would've been a good challenge for VanZant.

