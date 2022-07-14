"Nothing like any other wrestler in wrestling" - WWE legend praises Goldberg, compares top AEW champion to him (Exclusive)

WWE Legend Paul Wight has drawn a comparison between Goldberg and Jade Cargill's undefeated streaks.

Cargill debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion on November 11, 2020 in an episode of Dynamite. She is the current AEW TBS Champion and is on a 30-0 match unbeaten streak in the company. Her last win came on the 29th June episode of Dynamite when she pinned Leila Grey. Speaking of Goldberg, the WWE legend's 173-0 match winning streak during his time at WCW is forever etched in the hearts of wrestling fans. He eventually lost his first battle to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998 after Scott Hall interfered.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight (fka Big Show in WWE) hailed Goldberg's explosive and futuristic approach to wrestling back in the day. He also mentioned that Jade Cargill is very similar to the former WWE world champion.

Wight said:

"I think so, anytime you can accumulate a very solid undefeated streak. I mean no one had ever seen anyone doing it like that until when Goldberg came along. I think Goldberg at the time was this incredible, explosive, futuristic, out of the box type of competitor. He was nothing like any other wrestler in wrestling when Goldberg came on the scene and he maximized all that potential. Jade Cargill is the same thing. I don't think I've ever seen a female competitor of Jade's stature." (1:27 onwards)

Kevin Nash comments on ending WWE legend Goldberg's streak

The former nWo star Kevin Nash was the man to put an end to Goldberg's iconic 173-0 match winning streak after Scott Hall attacked the latter with a taser gun.

Speaking on his recent episode of Kliq This podcast, Nash dismissed rumors about him booking the match by highlighting that Goldberg would not have taken the Jackknife Powerbomb if he had problems with it.

“I don’t know why it was me. I mean, you would think at one point it was because I was booking, but that’s been proven false. I think it’s the fact that he knew that at 63 years old, as I am right now, that I would look exactly like Ed Harris on Westworld. But God I’ve got some f***ing lines on my face. No, I just put it this way: If Bill didn’t want me to powerbomb him he would have just f***ing dead-sacked my a*s.” (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

Goldberg is one of the most destructive superstars in the world of wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

