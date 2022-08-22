"Such a nice person" - Popular AEW heel breaks character, recalls their experiences working with Mr. Brodie Lee

AEW star Anna Jay has let her guard down and spoken openly about her time working with the late Mr. Brodie Lee as part of The Dark Order.

Jay left The Dark Order for the Bright Lights of Sports Entertainment when she joined the Jericho Appreciation Society in July 2022. However, her time with the cult-like group has been well documented.

She was brought into the group in 2020, and given the number 99 as the group's female member. However, Brodie tragically passed away in December 2020, leaving the AEW locker room and the fans devastated.

Being The Dark Order @BeingTheDO



A big star making night, especially for



A moment that will never be forgotten. A year ago today, the great Mr. Brodie Lee won the TNT Championship.A big star making night, especially for @annajay___ when she put Brandi to sleep.A moment that will never be forgotten. A year ago today, the great Mr. Brodie Lee won the TNT Championship.A big star making night, especially for @annajay___ when she put Brandi to sleep. A moment that will never be forgotten. https://t.co/EHi6iZXpMl

Despite wanting to choke people out every five minutes in her new role, Anna Jay spoke about what it was like having Brodie Lee around at the recent GalaxyCon event, where she had nothing but kind words to say.

"It was an honor, first off, to work with him, I would definitely say a lot of you have probably seen some of our favorite moments on BTE. That definitely made us closer as a group, as a whole, especially with him. He's so intimidating looking and then you see him doing those things and it just makes you relate to him. So, not only was he super talented in the ring, but also hilarious and such a nice person." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Jay also stated that Lee was very encouraging when it came to young talent, and would always try and give feedback to those who wanted it.

"He would watch all my matches, watch anything that I did and always give me feedback. He really cared about, you know, the product and us as a group so he worked on everyone individually." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Dark Order is still going strong with Brodie Lee firmly in their memories

Despite Mr. Brodie Lee's untimely passing in December 2020, The Dark Order has survived and become one of the most beloved groups in AEW, with each time they travel to Lee's hometown of Rochester, New York always being a special occasion.

Despite Jay no longer being part of the group, as well as the AEW departures of Stu Grayson and Alan Angels, The Dark Order has vowed to keep going for Brodie Lee.

The next step for the group is the upcoming AEW Trios Championship tournament, where this Friday on Rampage, they will take on the House of Black in what is sure to be a hotly contested first-round match.

Do you think The Dark Order will become the first ever AEW Trios Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe