"My biggest fan" - Popular AEW star posts special version of his entrance theme featuring Jim Cornette

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has grown fond of the rapping abilities of popular AEW star Max Caster in recent weeks, even going as far as to quote Caster's raps on his podcast. Now, the mash-up of the century has arrived, as the AEW star has put Cornette's "bars" over an official version of his entrance theme.

Caster announced via his social media that a full version of The Acclaimed's entrance music would be available on streaming platforms for the first time. He released it as a three-track EP under his artist name "Platinum Max."

However, after hearing Jim Cornette's rendition of his rap from the June 8, 2022 edition of Dynamite, Caster made the former WWE manager a featured artist on Twitter. He added Cornette's vocals to the beat.

At the time of writing, Cornette has not confirmed what his MC name would be. Something combining tennis rackets, Midnight Express, and Outlaw Mudshows would be the best fit.

In the meantime, the wrestling veteran will continue to perform his renditions of Max Caster's raps on his podcasts The Jim Cornette Experience and Drive-Thru.

John Cena praised the AEW star for his rapping ability

One person who knows all about combining wrestling with Hip-Hop is WWE legend John Cena, who performed his own raps during the ruthless aggression era in the 2000s.

After hearing about Caster giving his old Doctor of Thuganomics character a run for his money, Cena admitted that he himself couldn't hold a candle to the AEW star.

"I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can't give him any advice because he's punching far above my weight class." (H/T Digital Spy).

Cena would also go on to say that his style of rapping was very different to Caster's, as he would rap without a beat and try to make the punchlines sink in a bit longer.

It's highly unlikely that fans will ever see John Cena in All Elite Wrestling. However, a rap battle between Cena and Max Caster in the future is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

