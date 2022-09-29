Popular AEW star sends Malakai Black a heartfelt message amidst his time off from wrestling

AEW star Eddie Kingston has never been shy about discussing his mental health. He has now taken the time to send his best wishes to Malakai Black, as the former WWE Superstar recently took a hiatus from the ring.

Following the All Out pay-per-view, reports suggested that Black had been granted his release from AEW. He had allegedly requested his release a few weeks earlier to recuperate from his health situation. However, Black recently clarified that he is still signed to the company and is taking time off to focus on his well-being.

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston sent his well-wishes to Black and his family during an interview with Bleacher Report.

"Well, first of all, I do see him doing big things. I've known Malakai [Black] for about 15 years, maybe more. I don't know. Yeah, I first met him when I was doing tours out in Germany. He's going to be a star when he's ready and when he wants to. And I wish him nothing but the best and I wish him all the happiness in the world, him and his wife [Zelina Vega of WWE], because I know them as people."

Kingston is confident that Black will be fine due to the love and support he has around him.

"I don't know them as just performers or whatever, or pro wrestlers, but as a human being I know him and he's gonna be OK. And I know that and he has a good support system around him." (H/T Bodyslam.net)

Malakai Black has had an interesting AEW career so far

Since his debut at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite in 2021, Malakai Black has had one of the more interesting runs in AEW so far. He has consistently been part of significant storylines but failed to cement his place in the main event picture.

At the time of writing, according to Cagematch.net, Black has an AEW record of 19 wins and six losses across all match types. He holds an impressive 9-1 record in singles competition.

However, he is yet to taste gold in AEW after the House of Black was eliminated from the World Trios Championship Tournament in August 2022. Black himself could not score the win in the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship Match at Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

