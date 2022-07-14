"I'll never forget today's defeat" - Popular star breaks silence after coming up short against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Popular Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita locked horns with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the most recent episode of Dynamite. While he came up short, he took to Twitter to show his appreciation for the match and his opponent.

The bout was a title eliminator for Takeshita, where if he picked up the victory, he would earn himself a future title shot against Moxley. Despite a valiant effort by the 27-year-old, the champion forced the young star to submit.

After taking time to reflect on the contest, Takeshita tweeted out a hopeful message on social media. He credited crediting Moxley's strength and expressed his desire to pick up a significant victory on AEW television in the future.

"Many people cheered for me today but I couldn't win. It is because I am weak. Jon Moxley was so strong. I have to become stronger than I am now and win for the first time someday at Dynamite or Rampage. I will never forget today's defeat," via @Takesoup on Twitter.

竹下 幸之介 Konosuke Takeshita @Takesoup



#AEWDynamite Many people cheered for me today but I couldn't win. It is because I am weak. Jon Moxley was so strong. I have to become stronger than I am now and win for the first time someday at Dynamite or Rampage. I will never forget today's defeat. Many people cheered for me today but I couldn't win. It is because I am weak. Jon Moxley was so strong. I have to become stronger than I am now and win for the first time someday at Dynamite or Rampage. I will never forget today's defeat.#AEWDynamite

All of Takeshita's wins in AEW at the time of writing have come on Dark and Dark: Elevation. He has previously delivered some impressive performances against the likes of Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, and Eddie Kingston.

Jon Moxley is currently undefeated in 2022 as a singles competitor

Jon Moxley has been seemingly unstoppable in 2022. Not only is he the Interim World Champion, but he is also undefeated in singles competition.

Moxley is a perfect 12-0 in 2022, with huge wins over the likes of Bryan Danielson and Hiroshi Tanahashi on pay-per-view. On TV, he has also outclassed stars such as Wheeler Yuta, Brody King, and Daniel Garcia.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#AEW #ForbiddenDoor I genuinely believe Jon Moxley has a legitimate case for wrestler of the year thus far. I genuinely believe Jon Moxley has a legitimate case for wrestler of the year thus far. #AEW #ForbiddenDoor

In fact, Moxley's overall 2022 record currently stands at a staggering 24-1, with the only blemish on his tally coming in the Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for The Purveyor of Violence.

Please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far