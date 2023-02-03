Following the tragic car accident that took the life of ROH legend Jay Briscoe, there has finally been a positive update relating to his daughters, who were injured in the accident.

The wrestling world was stunned when news broke that Jay Briscoe had passed away on January 17, 2023, at the age of 38, leading to many tributes from across the business.

Jay was driving his truck when another vehicle collided head-on, which not only led to the death of the other driver (Lillyanne Ternahan, 27) but also led to his two daughters suffering serious injuries.

It has been a little over two weeks since the accident occurred. Still, in a Facebook video uploaded by the organizers of the fundraiser to support the Pugh family, there was finally some good news.

“JJ, Briscoe’s nine-year old daughter was officially released from the hospital yesterday and is back home. She will have to wear her neck and back brace for four more weeks, at which point she will then return to the hospital to have her back brace surgically removed. She will obviously need continued physical therapy as she recovers but she was able to return home last night." (H/T WrestleTalk)

There was also an update on Jay's eldest daughter Grace.

“Gracie, Briscoe’s 12 year old daughter, will be moved to the rehab floor of the hospital so that she can focus more on physical therapy towards regaining use of her legs below the knee. She has feeling in her legs but is still unable to move them below the knees. She noted to her sister that her leg, which has felt as if its tingling nonstop, 'felt normal' last night.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Jay Briscoe's brother was able to honor his memory on AEW Dynamite

Following Jay Briscoe's death, companies all over the world paid tribute to the ROH Tag Team Champion in their own way. WWE acknowledged Jay's death on commentary mere hours after the accident happened, Impact Wrestling held a ten-bell salute, and NJPW paid tribute before their joint show with NOAH in Japan.

Both AEW and ROH were unsure as to whether they would be able to honor Jay's memory properly due to issues with Warner Brothers Discovery not allowing The Briscoe Brothers on TV. However, they got the green light and celebrated his life.

Jay's brother Mark Briscoe fought Jay Lethal on the January 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, with the entire AEW roster coming out at the end of the match to console Mark. A number of the talent were also wearing commemorative shirts that are still available to buy, with all of the proceeds going to the Pugh family.

Ring of Honor held "Jay Briscoe: A Celebration of Life," a special event that went live on ROH's YouTube channel and HonorClub on January 26 2023, featuring live matches involving AEW and ROH talent, as well as older matches from Jay's run in Ring of Honor.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes that the Pugh family are coping well during this difficult time, you are all in our thoughts and prayers.

