Potential update on Tony Khan's massive announcement - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan is at it again, teasing another major announcement for his company and their fans, to which there has been a development.

Many of the recent announcements and surprises that Khan has made on AEW TV revolve around the acquistions of new stars to the AEW roster. Performers like Keith Lee, Brody King and Danhausen have been announced to be signed to AEW contracts. Meanwhile, stars like Jay White have surprised fans by stepping through the "forbidden door."

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the announcement that Khan will make doesn't have anything to do with new signings, and that it will most likely be some sort of business deal.

𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 @melissax1125 IF BULLET CLUB IS INCLUDED IN TONY KHAN’S MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT.. IF BULLET CLUB IS INCLUDED IN TONY KHAN’S MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT.. 👀👀👀👀

Whether that means an announcement regarding current AEW programming or something outside the box remains to be seen.

Could Tony Khan be opening the "Forbidden door" for a super-show?

One rumor that has made the rounds recently is the potential announcement of a super-show involving stars from AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling.

All three companies have had a strong working relationship throughout the pandemic. AEW's Kenny Omega and Christian Cage have held the IMPACT World Championship. NJPW's IWGP United States Championship has also been defended on Dynamite and IMPACT, introducing a USA contingent of NJPW's Bullet Club.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers If this “massive” Tony Khan announcement ends up being an AEW x IMPACT x NJPW Supershow, imma lose my damn mind! If this “massive” Tony Khan announcement ends up being an AEW x IMPACT x NJPW Supershow, imma lose my damn mind! 😳 https://t.co/mP2QmqbgO7

All three companies share a strong connection. With storylines from all three companies bleeding over into one another, a business deal that is, in Khan's words, "massive for wrestling," could signal to a AEW/NJPW/IMPACT supercard.

It's not the first time that NJPW and IMPACT have had a working relationship either, as they worked together in the 2000s when IMPACT was known as TNA. NJPW sent stars like Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kazuchika Okada to TNA to gain more Western exposure and experience.

