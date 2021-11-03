AEW Power 25: Top 25 best wrestlers of the month – October 2021

Another month of AEW programming has concluded. Let's look back on the past to know what could be beyond the horizon in AEW.

AEW emphasizes momentum-producing opportunities. Identifying who's carrying momentum heading into the next month can provide insight into who's on the cusp of taking gold.

As this is the first AEW Power 25, we should establish the premise of the list:

AEW Power 25 Rules:

While the ranking is largely based on win/loss record, the magnitude of the matches involved will play a heavy part in the final positioning.

Champions aren't guaranteed a spot within the ranking, but what they do throughout the month is more significant and will be considered as such.

Each entry will come with its own "tale of the tape" detailing their win/loss record for the month and their notable happenings.

Each entry will be summarised with an end-of-month review.

#25. Jade Cargill

(W/L/D) 1-0-0

Remains unbeaten in singles competition

Jade Cargill is due to begin her TBS Championship pursuit in November. She competed once in October, defeating Skye Blue to extend her undefeated streak.

#24. MJF

(W/L/D) 1-0-0

Solitary match won in under a minute

MJF spent October feuding with Darby Allin, attacking him backstage. He competed once in the month, winning in under a minute.

#23. Darby Allin

(W/L/D) 1-0-0

Out of action for most of month

Darby Allin competed in one singles match before being sidelined after an attack from MJF and the Pinnacle.

#22. Ricky Starks

(W/L/D) 1-0-0

Reigning FTW World Heavyweight Champion

Win against Brian Cage in a street fight to defend his title.

Ricky Starks spent a majority of his AEW screen time on commentary. Starks did defend his FTW World Heavyweight Championship against Brian Cage in a Street Fight.

#21. Ethan Page

(W/L/D) 2-1-0

The unsuccessful challenge for AEW TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara

Ethan Page is embroiled in a feud with the Inner Circle alongside Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert, and American Top Team. He unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW TNT Championship but earned a win against Jericho, Guevara, and Hager with Scorpio Sky and Junior Dos Santos.

