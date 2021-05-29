Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from AEW Dynamite before Double or Nothing

With Friday's episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's company delivered an excellent go-home show two nights before its massive Double or Nothing event. The episode was jam-packed from top to bottom with segments and matches that helped build up Sunday's show.

Miro defended his AEW TNT title roughly 48 hours before his defense against Lance Archer. The former WWE Superstar looked to showcase his dominance, and he successfully delivered some of the most awe-inspiring moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Darby Allin was also in action on AEW Dynamite, while Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky finally got a chance to show off their newly formed team on Dynamite. Plus, Jade Cargill issued an open challenge as the buzzworthy competitor showcased the reason for the excitement surrounding her. Finally, The members of The Inner Circle also celebrated their memorable time together.

Plenty of stars impressed on Friday, but the following five wrestlers stood out the most on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Darby Allin showed his heart on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin and Cezar Bononi faced each other on AEW Dynamite as Allin looked to get back to his winning ways. Thanks to his injuries, he had a target on his mid-section as the former TNT Champion sought to make up for his title loss by facing Bononi.

The early moments of the match saw Bononi using his strength to toss Allin around as if he was a sack of feathers. He dominated most of the match by continuing to overpower Allin at every turn.

Coffin Drop for the Win for @DarbyAllin ⚰️



Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/lyQVReci20 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

But Allin rallied, as he used the sleeper hold to bring Bononi down. He then hit Bononi with the stunner and used the momentum to keep going. Allin ultimately climbed to the top rope and hit the Coffin Drop to win the match on AEW Dynamite.

Allin and Sting were attacked after the match, but they managed to survive the assault. Thanks to Allin's win, the duo will head into AEW Double or Nothing with a lot of momentum.

