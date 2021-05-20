Power Ranking: 7 best wrestlers from AEW Dynamite (May 19, 2021)

10 days away from their Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite put on quite the show to hype up several rivalries going into the event. The event card was already packed, and a few more matches were announced and confirmed this week on Dynamite.

The Tag Team Championship Match between The Young Bucks and the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston was made official for Double or Nothing. Meanwhile, Serena Deeb returned to the AEW ring to battle a challenger for her NWA women's title. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida also wrestled in the ring, ten days away from her title match against Britt Baker.

Finally, The Inner Circle accepted The Pinnacle's challenge for the Stadium Stampede Match at Double Or Nothing, even with the stipulation that the faction will be disbanded if they lose.

The show was a lively one and the wrestlers did their best in each of the segments and matches. The following are the seven wrestlers who managed to stand out the most on this week's AEW Dynamite.

#7 Christian Cage won again on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite opened with Christian Cage facing Matt Sydal in the ring. Christian and Sydal brought everything to their match, with the former's experience being showcased during the bout.

The match was a technical masterpiece as Christian displayed why he was a legendary wrestler, battling and countering everything that Sydal threw at him. Sydal didn't look too bad either and had a good showing as well. In the end, Christian Cage put Sydal away with the sudden counter and the Killswitch, which resulted in him getting the pinfall victory.

Christian looked better than ever in the ring at AEW Dynamite, and this will likely continue as he gets used to battling in the ring after his lengthy hiatus from wrestling.

At Double or Nothing, he will be a part of the Casino Battle Royale match, where the winner gets a future shot at the AEW Championship.

