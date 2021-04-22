Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was an exciting show yet again.

The AEW TNT Championship was on the line as Darby Allin defended his title yet again. He faced one of the top young babyfaces in the company, as it was a clash between two stars AEW has portrayed as their future.

Meanwhile, Hikaru Shida defended the AEW Women's Championship against the No. 1 contender for the title - Tay Conti. The two women became close over the past few weeks as they came to each other's aid.

There was also a battle between two of the top veterans in the wrestling industry. QT Marshall, founder of the Factory faction in AEW after breaking away from Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family, faced former WWE Superstar and D-Generation X member Billy Gunn.

There were other matches and segments that impressed the fans once again. In such a situation, there were five wrestlers who stood out on the show.

Let's take a look at the power rankings of the five best wrestlers from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

It should be noted that Christian Cage is an honorable mention, as he put on another excellent match against Powerhouse Hobbs yet again this week during the show.

#5 Hangman Page defeated Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page faced Ricky Starks in the opening match of the night. Starks put Page's AEW dominance in 2021 to the test as he brought everything to their match.

Page was intense in his approach to the match. He hit some of his big moves early on, including the Avalanche Fallaway Slam from the top rope and some big dives. But at the end of the match, he showed his uncanny ability to target the weak spot of his opponents.

He overcame Starks' spear and put pressure on his leg with a submission move, targeting his opponent's injury. That was enough at the end of the night to get a win. He even held his own against Hook after the match, when Team Taz attacked. His choice of allies saved him as The Dark Order came out to stop Cage's assault.

