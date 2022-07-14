Powerhouse Hobbs technically breaks silence following AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One main event

AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs took to Twitter today to share a subtle message following the recent main event of Dynamite. He and partner Ricky Starks came up short in their quest for the tag team titles at the show.

Team Taz and Swerve In Our Glory challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship on last night's Dynamite. After a stellar match, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland prevailed and secured the title.

Despite the loss, Hobbs used his first tweet since the bout to tag everyone in the match and post a GIF of a man clapping. His post seemingly signified that every participant deserved a round of applause.

This was Team Taz's second shot at the AEW Tag Team Championship, as they unsuccessfully challenged Jurassic Express at the Double or Nothing event. Hobbs and Starks have been at the throats of Lee and Strickland for months and will undoubtedly want one last go at the championship.

Powerhouse Hobbs has a promising future as a singles star as well

The AEW ranking system is always a great way to see who can potentially climb up the food chain in the build-up to significant events.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks are seen as one of the top-ranked teams in AEW. However, according to the rankings, the 31-year-old looks to have a promising future as a singles performer.

In the latest rankings posted to AEW's official website, Hobbs was ranked number five in the men's division. He was placed behind Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal, Hangman Page, and Scorpio Sky.

Sky and Cassidy have been defeated by TNT Champion Wardlow in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Lethal has his sights set on the ROH Television Championship. Hence, Hobbs could finally embark on a singles run in the near future.

