Predicting the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions

AEW's women's division has been growing leaps and bounds over the past few years. Now, there are several teams and factions forming among the women. Therefore, Tony Khan recently announced the Women's Tag Team Titles. Since then, many women have shown interest in pursuing these new titles. In this article, we will take a look a three teams who could become the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions in Tony Khan's company.#3. Megan Bayne and Penelope FordMegan Bayne burst onto the AEW scene in tremendous fashion. She was able to turn heads with her sheer strength and physical presence. Quickly after arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Dynasty 2025 and lost. Surprisingly, Megan Bayne forged an alliance with Penelope Ford, and the two of them have teamed up quite successfully over the past few weeks. Bayne and Ford even teamed with Triangle of Madness to win the $500,000 match against Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and TayJay.Now that Tony Khan has announced the Women's Tag Team Championships, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford are among the favorites to win the tournament and become the inaugural tag champions. This will also help establish Bayne as a top star before she can break out on her own and pursue singles gold.#2. Toni Storm and Mina ShirakawaToni Storm and Mina Shirakawa were on opposite sides of the ring when the latter first debuted in AEW. Shirakawa challenged Toni Storm for the Women's World Title at Forbidden Door 2024. She then challenged Storm for the title again at Double or Nothing 2025.However, Storm and Mina Shirakawa have developed a friendship built on mutual respect over the past few months. Mina had helped Storm out during the latter's feud against Mercedes Mone.Therefore, after Tony Khan introduced the Women's Tag Team Titles, Mina Shirakawa showed interest in winning the titles along with Storm on social media.&quot;We love hard and fight hard. This title is so us! Toniiiiiiiiiiii🔥🖤🔥🩷🔥🖤🔥🩷&quot;Check out her tweet here:This would also be a good opportunity for Toni Storm to elevate the tag team division, just like she did with the women's division. It would also keep her away from the Women's World Title for some time while she focuses on the tag titles.#1. TayJay could become the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions TayJay have been great friends for the past few years. They are one of the longest tag teams in the women's division. Anna Jay and Tay Melo have been by each other's side since the start of AEW. While other teams formed randomly, Anna Jay and Tay Melo have been together due to their friendship with each other. Therefore, after Tony announced the Women's Tag Titles, many fans and critics have picked Anna Jay and Tay Melo to become the inaugural champions. TayJay has also been over with the fans so much so that a title win is long overdue for them.It will be interesting to see who will become the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.