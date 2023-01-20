Premiere date of Brodie Lee documentary disclosed

Former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee tragically passed away in December 2020, with his legacy still being remembered and celebrated to this day. However, it appears a new piece of content involving the former Luke Harper is set to be released.

Before his untimely passing, Lee had a very successful run as Luke Harper in WWE, where he won the Intercontinental Championship, as well as winning tag team gold with Erick Rowan on the main roster and in NXT.

However, many forget that he had a very accomplished run on the independent circuit before joining WWE. Lee competed in some of the biggest indie promotions in the USA, including CZW, EVOLVE, and CHIKARA, as well as Ring of Honor and both incarnations of the Dragon Gate promotion.

It's Brodie Lee's run on the independent cirucit which will be highlighted in a new documentary set to be released in February 2023. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave more information on what the documentary will focus on.

"A documentary called ‘This is Brodie Lee,’ about the life on Jon Huber, will debut on 2/3 [February 3rd] on Vimeo on Demand. Filmmaker Joe Brandt of Classy Wolf Media follows Huber’s first match of his career. He has interviews with friends, fellow wrestlers, and relatives.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Brodie Lee's name will live on through his son in AEW

While the former TNT Champion may no longer be with us, that doesn't mean that his name will be forgotten in AEW, as his son has been regularly featured on TV in recent years.

Brodie Lee Jr., also known as Negative One, was brought into The Dark Order after his father's passing. He has already had some memorable moments on TV despite being nowhere near the legal age to wrestle for AEW.

He also says Brodie Lee Jr turned into a snot nose Punk, so it's time to grow up. In a sit down interview with Jim Ross, Preston Vance says Dark Order aren't his brothers, LFI is.He also says Brodie Lee Jr turned into a snot nose Punk, so it's time to grow up. #AEWRampage In a sit down interview with Jim Ross, Preston Vance says Dark Order aren't his brothers, LFI is.He also says Brodie Lee Jr turned into a snot nose Punk, so it's time to grow up. #AEWRampage

The most recent being Preston Vance's shocking heel turn, where he not only left The Dark Order to join La Faccion Ingobrenable, but he also turned his back on Negative One.

Vance went on to verbally trash Brodie Lee Jr. in a sit-down interview on an episode of AEW Rampage with Jim Ross, where the big man told Negative One to grow up and that he turned into a "snot-nosed punk."

Do you think Negative One will grow up to get his revenge on Preston Vance? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

