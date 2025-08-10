Prominent Name Announces WWE Departure; 3 Ways Tony Khan Can Bring Him to AEW

A prominent name who used to be featured on WWE TV regularly just announced his departure from the company. Tony Khan could be looking to sign him if the star is available.Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis spent the last couple of years in NXT. Before his exit, he was featured prominently on TV, particularly in a love angle with Karmen Petrovich. The two of them spent a few weeks together as an on-screen couple before their storyline ended abruptly a few weeks ago. Since then, Ashante Adonis has not been featured as much on WWE TV.Earlier today, the former NXT star took to social media to announce that he has officially parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Given Tony Khan's nature to sign former WWE stars, Ashante Adonis could find himself in All Elite Wrestling.Hence, there are three ways Tony Khan can bring him into AEW.#3. Tony Khan could announce him as the company's newest signing at Forbidden DoorAEW Forbidden Door is one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of the year. It is a show where the promotion partners with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to produce some stellar matches that fans would otherwise not be able to see on TV. This show is just a few weeks away, and given that it is one of the biggest events, Tony Khan could look to build more hype by announcing a new signing before the event. This could help generate excitement as well as get the fans engaged in social media discussions.During the show, Tony Schiavone could reveal that the newest signing is Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis, who could come out and address the fans about this new chapter in his career.#2. Involve him in a romantic angleOne of Ashante's most memorable angles or storylines in WWE was when he was paired with Karmen Petrovich in a playboy character. It suited his style and look. Hence, if AEW does sign him to their promotion, the company should let him continue with a similar gimmick.He could start off being involved in a romantic angle with one of the talents in the women's division. A good option would be to pair him with someone like Kris Statlander. The two of them could end up making for a funny and entertaining pairing on screen. Their pairing could be similar to Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix.#1. Surprise entrant in the Continental Classic TournamentTowards the end of the year, AEW typically announces the Continental Classic Tournament, where the winner walks away with the Continental Championship. This year's tournament is just a few months away, and the participants for the tournament have yet to be announced.If AEW does sign Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis, they could include him in the tournament as a surprise entrant. This would help create a compelling storyline. For weeks, they could tease a new signing, airing vignettes of him before he finally showed up as a surprise entrant as a challenger.It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis.