  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Prominent Name Announces WWE Departure; 3 Ways Tony Khan Can Bring Him to AEW

Prominent Name Announces WWE Departure; 3 Ways Tony Khan Can Bring Him to AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 10, 2025 15:31 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan is the AEW President (Source: AEW's YouTube channel)

A prominent name who used to be featured on WWE TV regularly just announced his departure from the company. Tony Khan could be looking to sign him if the star is available.

Ad

Ashante "Thee" Adonis spent the last couple of years in NXT. Before his exit, he was featured prominently on TV, particularly in a love angle with Karmen Petrovich. The two of them spent a few weeks together as an on-screen couple before their storyline ended abruptly a few weeks ago. Since then, Ashante Adonis has not been featured as much on WWE TV.

Earlier today, the former NXT star took to social media to announce that he has officially parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion. Given Tony Khan's nature to sign former WWE stars, Ashante Adonis could find himself in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hence, there are three ways Tony Khan can bring him into AEW.

Major signs that Roman is leaving WWE soon - Check out!

#3. Tony Khan could announce him as the company's newest signing at Forbidden Door

AEW Forbidden Door is one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of the year. It is a show where the promotion partners with New Japan Pro-Wrestling to produce some stellar matches that fans would otherwise not be able to see on TV. This show is just a few weeks away, and given that it is one of the biggest events, Tony Khan could look to build more hype by announcing a new signing before the event. This could help generate excitement as well as get the fans engaged in social media discussions.

Ad

During the show, Tony Schiavone could reveal that the newest signing is Ashante "Thee" Adonis, who could come out and address the fans about this new chapter in his career.

Ad

#2. Involve him in a romantic angle

One of Ashante's most memorable angles or storylines in WWE was when he was paired with Karmen Petrovich in a playboy character. It suited his style and look. Hence, if AEW does sign him to their promotion, the company should let him continue with a similar gimmick.

He could start off being involved in a romantic angle with one of the talents in the women's division. A good option would be to pair him with someone like Kris Statlander. The two of them could end up making for a funny and entertaining pairing on screen. Their pairing could be similar to Santino Marella and Beth Phoenix.

Ad

#1. Surprise entrant in the Continental Classic Tournament

Towards the end of the year, AEW typically announces the Continental Classic Tournament, where the winner walks away with the Continental Championship. This year's tournament is just a few months away, and the participants for the tournament have yet to be announced.

If AEW does sign Ashante "Thee" Adonis, they could include him in the tournament as a surprise entrant. This would help create a compelling storyline. For weeks, they could tease a new signing, airing vignettes of him before he finally showed up as a surprise entrant as a challenger.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications