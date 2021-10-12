Ranking 5 possible first-ever AEW TBS Champions

AEW has introduced its second women's Title in the form the TBS Championship. It will be the fifth belt in the company.

Much like the TNT Championship, the new strap will act as the secondary title for the women's roster. With a wealth of female talent available in AEW, the move makes perfect sense. There are plenty of women who could stake a claim to being championship material.

Only a handful of female stars in AEW have had the opportunity to carry championship gold, namely Riho, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker. There's no denying that there are a number of candidates in the back deserving of a run with a title.

Current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker seems primed to have a lengthy reign and has already seen off stiff competition from the likes of Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho.

With this in mind, let's look at the five women in AEW who are likeliest to become the first TBS champion.

#5 Tay Conti has become one of the most improved and popular stars AEW

Tay Conti was green when she was released from NXT and joined AEW. However, her growth in the last year and a half has been tremendous. Not only does she have a great look, but she's good in the ring and more importantly, Conti is constantly improving.

On top of that, the Brazilian star is quite popular with fans and has momentum on her side after winning the feud against Bunny and Penelope Ford. Tay Conti being the inaugural TBS Championship winner won't be the most high-profile decision but it will immediately give AEW another top female star, akin to how Darby Allin's stature was elevated because of the TNT Championship.

If all this was not enough, Conti is ranked second in the AEW Women's rankings with a stunning record of 26 wins and just four losses. As mentioned before, AEW could go with a bigger name as the inaugural champion, but Tay Conti is on the cusp of becoming a bonafide to star.

Putting the TBS Championship around her waist will quicken her journey to the top immensely.

