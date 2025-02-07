Ranking the 5 worst AEW signings

AEW has a roster filled with incredible talent. Tony Khan has worked hard to expand the horizons of his promotion. He has brought in many stars to establish the dept of his roster and help elevate the company to the next level.

Many of these signings have been successful as they helped generate some level of hype and brought value in during their time with the promotion. However, not every signing has struck gold in All Elite Wrestling. So, let's look at some of the worst AEW signings ever:

#5. Many expected big things from Paul Wight in AEW

One would expect AEW to do big things after signing a former WWE legend. Well, that didn't turn out to be the case for Paul Wight.

The former Big Show was initially treated as a special attraction but was soon placed in meandering spots on Dark and was engaged in pointless feuds with QT Marshall that led to nowhere. It was reported that The Giant could be planning a comeback match in the promotion again. Many hope that Wight will be booked well when he comes back to TV.

#4. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

The huge wave of nostalgia that Jeff Hardy brought to AEW when he debuted and joined Matt Hardy would dissipate quickly. Things seemed to be going smoothly for the duo at first, as they battled The Young Bucks and Jeff would have a fantastic match against Darby Allin in the Owen Hart tournament.

However, controversy seems to always follow The Charismatic Enigma wherever he goes. This proved to be true once he was arrested for a DUI and it led to his indefinite suspension. From there, it seemed like things would spiral downward as All Elite Wrestling seemed hesitant to put him in a pivotal spot and Jeff mostly remained directionless.

The former WWE Champion eventually parted ways with the promotion and returned to TNA.

#3. Parker Bordeaux's career never really took off

Fans are not quite sure why Tony Khan would pick up Parker Bordeaux, other than the satisfaction of another former WWE talent. There's not much to say about Bordeaux as his career never really took off.

Parker's pairing in Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates put him in a background spot. He seemed to be constantly outshined by his group members who were filled with fantastic characters and personalities.

Many fans would agree that Bordeaux's inclusion in the group made him stick out like a sore thumb and once the faction disbanded he faded into irrelevancy.

#2. Former Olympic Boxer Anthony Ogogo

At one point in AEW, it seemed as if the company could almost do no wrong with its angles, matches, and storylines. However, that belief would soon be put to rest once we got to witness Anthony Ogogo's feud with Cody Rhodes. The overtly patriotic storyline would charter areas of cringe and come off as forced, hurting both men's positions in the promotion.

The former Olympic Boxer was coined as the next breakout star for the company but once he lost clean against Rhodes in an awkward feud, his momentum faded away. Ogogo would soon suffer an injury that sidelined him. The star would eventually return to zero fanfare and soon disappear from TV as well.

#1. Jimmy Havoc was a promising star

One of the earliest AEW signings that was expected to carry the hardcore side of wrestling for the company would be mired in controversy. Horrible accusations against Jimmy Havoc would emerge amid the #SpeakingOut movement that spread in professional wrestling.

Many previous partners from Havoc's past would come out to accuse him of being a terrible person. Tony Khan would immediately take him off AEW TV before releasing him in 2020. The company has now left him behind as a black stain of a signing in AEW's history books.

