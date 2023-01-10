"Really applaud the ba**s of this woman" - Former WWE personality comments on Mercedes Monè's (fka Sasha Banks) RAW walkout

Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks is no longer The Boss. She is now Mercedes Monè and is The CEO of women's wrestling. A current AEW personality recently expressed that she can’t get enough of Monè.

The personality in question is Renee Paquette, who like many fans around the world, witnessed the former WWE Superstar show up at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th.

Mercedes Monè attacked another former WWE Superstar in Kairi Sane, who is known simply as KAIRI nowadays. The former SmackDown Women's Champion then claimed she will bankrupt the current IWGP Women's Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of her podcast, "The Sessions," Renee Paquette lavished praise on Mercedes Monè for having the guts to do her own thing after her controversial exit from WWE.

"To seeing what she's done now after whatever exactly happened on her and Trinity [Naomi] walking out from WWE. I really applaud the ba**s of this woman. It's not not giving a s**t, it's actually giving a ton of s**ts. She cares so much about what she does. She cares so much about women's professional wrestling. It's not easy." (H/T Fightful)

Paquette elaborated on her comments by stating that she would love to have Mercedes on her show.

"I'm sure she always knew she wanted to go to Japan. That must have always been somewhere that she wanted to land, whether it's doing something in Stardom, showing up and doing something in New Japan, doing something at Wrestle Kingdom, but for her to not know what that's going to be, and have that time. What do you do in that uncomfortable time of where do I go and what am I going to do? Am I going to do more television shows? Am I going to do movies? What am I going to do? For her to take that time, listen, I would love to pick her brain and have her on here." (H/T Fightful)

Mercedes Monè's first NJPW event has already sold out

The former WWE Women's Champion will be making her in-ring debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on February 18th. She will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship and the San Jose Civic Center will be filled to the rafters.

NJPW announced on January 10th that despite only having advertised the match between Mercedes Monè and KAIRI, the Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California is officially sold out.

NJPW will announce more matches for the event in the coming weeks, with the promotion holding major events in Nagoya, Yokohama and Sapporo before the end of January.

Will you be watching NJPW's Battle of the Valley event? Let us know in the comments section down below!

