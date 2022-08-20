Recently released WWE Superstar wants to face FTR, House of Black, and other AEW tag teams following departure

Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews have expressed their desire to share the ring with some of AEW's best tag teams.

Taking to Twitter, Webster revealed his list of dream tag team matches that include the likes of FTR, House of Black, The Lucha Brothers, Private Party, Best Friends, and more.

During his time in WWE, Webster won the NXT UK Tag Team Championships once alongside Andrews. The duo were the second-ever holders of the titles, beating Grizzled Young Veterans.

Check out Flash Morgan Webster's tweet and his dream list below:

HOUSE OF BLACK FTRSMOKIN ACESTHE BUCKSGREEDY SOULSAUSSIE OPENMOTORCITY MACHINE GUNSTHE VELOCITIES BEST FRIENDSSUNSHINE MACHINELUCHA BROSDESTINATION EVERYWHEREPRIVATE PARTY0121HOUSE OF BLACK https://t.co/x7O2CzWFnY

Following the expansion of NXT Europe, WWE released a host of superstars including the likes of Jack Starz, Wild Boar, Sha Samuels, Dave Mastiff, and other names who have mostly worked across the NXT UK brand.

Webster has previously competed in notable independent promotions such as Revolution Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Whereas Andrews is no stranger to IMPACT Wrestling fans having worked for the promotion during its TNA days.

What does the current AEW tag team landscape look like?

AEW's tag team division is arguably one of the most stacked divisions in all of professional wrestling right now. The AEW World Tag Team Championships are currently held by Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, who have worked for NXT in the past.

The duo currently share a division that includes the likes of reDragon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish), The Acclaimed, The Gunn Club, La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade & Rush), and Private Party, who are set to challenge for the tag team titles on Rampage in a few hours (at the time of writing).

Whereas, teams like The Young Bucks, The Lucha Brothers, and Jurassic Express are former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The division also consists of FTR, who are the current Ring of Honor, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Champions.

