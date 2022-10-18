Red Velvet credits current star and her 'wrestling guy' for signing with AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star Red Velvet has credited fellow roster member KiLynn King for being one of the people responsible for bringing her into the company.

Velvet made her AEW debut on the June 16, 2020, edition of AEW Dark during a time when the company was filming content exclusively out of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Since then, Velvet hasn't looked back and has become a permanent fixture in the AEW women's division. In the two years, she has been in the ring with some of the best the company has to offer, including the current TBS Champion Jade Cargill who she is currently aligned with.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Red Velvet detailed how her All Elite Wrestling journey began, crediting KiLynn King for playing a huge part in getting her to Daily's Place.

"Well during the pandemic I had a couple of friends that were at AEW at the time, KiLynn King was one of them. So I kind of asked her and then I had—I name him ‘Prime’ but he’s like my wrestling guy, he spoke with someone and they contacted me. So I don’t know who he spoke to but somebody got in contact with me and they got me over there in Jacksonville [Florida] and then the rest is history, I’ve been there ever since," said Velvet. [From 1:38 to 2:02]

Velvet and King have remained close friends in and out of All Elite Wrestling, with the duo even reaching the final of the NWA Women's Tag Team Championship tournament in August 2021, however, they were defeated in the finals by Allysin Kay and Marti Belle of The Hex.

You can watch the full interview between Red Velvet and Bill Apter right here:

Red Velvet was involved in the very first AEW Rampage main event

As previously noted, Red Velvet has been in the ring with some of the finest female talent All Elite Wrestling has to offer, including a number of former champions.

One of those champions is Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., who Velvet faced in the first ever main event of Rampage in August 2021.

Velvet went into the match on a nine-match winning streak with wins over the likes of Julia Hart, The Bunny and Lelia Grey, but was beaten by Baker after a back-and-forth bout.

