Released AEW star "still a free agent" despite debut in WWE under Triple H's regime - Reports

Despite already making her full WWE debut during Main Event, Triple H has yet to sign Kylie Rae out of free agency.

Rae was signed to AEW in 2019, but she did not remain with the company for long. During the media call for All Out 2019 it was announced by Tony Khan that she had requested her release, which Khan granted. She later made appearances for IMPACT Wrestling and NWA.

It recently emerged that she had been trying out for WWE, alongside other independent standouts like KC Navarro and The Righteous. She would later make her full debut with the company on Main Event, losing a match to Dana Brooke. Complete with a name change from Kylie Rae to Briana Ray, there was speculation that the debut was evidence that she had been signed.

However, Fightful Select reports that is not the case. They confirmed that as of now, she "is still a free agent." Rae has since returned to the independent circuit, competing against Tootie Lynn for Glory Pro Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes joined WWE last year despite co-founding AEW

While Kylie Rae's history with AEW generated buzz in regards to her debut with WWE, Cody Rhodes is by far the most memorable defection from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The American Nightmare made his seemingly impossible return to Vince McMahon's promotion last year at WrestleMania 38. Complete with the presentation he had popularized after co-founding AEW as an EVP, Rhodes entered the Show of Shows and defeated Seth Rollins.

Even as reports emerged heading into the event, there was a degree of skepticism to his potential return, as he had long been considered the driving force for the competition. But after finishing up with AEW, losing the TNT title in his final match, the rumors turned out to be true and the impossible return was made possible.

