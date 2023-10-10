Released WWE star to make AEW debut and cost Jon Moxley International title match on Dynamite: Title Tuesday? Exploring the possibility

The entire wrestling world was shocked when Jon Moxley was defeated by Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship at Grand Slam.

The match, however, was marred by controversy as Moxley suffered a concussion after he landed awkwardly on his head after receiving a move by Fenix. The fact that the referee did not even spot it and allowed the match to continue made matters even worse.

Moxley was not available for a week before he made his return as a commentator at AEW WrestleDream, where he had the time of his life and was even fined for the use of inappropriate language. He is scheduled for a rematch to recapture his International Title on Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Everyone is expecting the former WWE Champion to win the match with ease, and he very well might. However, that could turn into a nightmare if a former WWE star makes his AEW debut. The superstar in question is none other than Sami Callihan.

Callihan has been a free agent ever since September 30, and Tony Khan can do a great thing by signing him up and involving him in a feud with Jon Moxley.

How can Sami Callihan cost Jon Moxley his match on Title Tuesday?

Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have been spotted in each other’s company over the last few weeks. Callihan took to Twitter and also posted a few photos of Moxley visiting him in his gym.

This has led fans to think that the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion will make his presence felt in AEW sooner rather than later. Since Moxley is already in a stable with the Blackpool Combat Club, it would make zero sense to team him up with Callihan.

The best way to introduce these two men to each other would be to let Sami cost Jon Moxley his match against Rey Fenix at Title Tuesday. That could set up a great feud between the two best friends, and they would undoubtedly bring the house down with their wrestling abilities.

It will be interesting to see if this plan will come to fruition, and if it does, it will be good for AEW as they are looking to be a credible competitor to WWE.

Do you think Sami Callihan will make his debut on AEW to start a feud with Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below!