Released WWE stars, a glorious comeback- 4 returns and debuts that can happen at AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia will take place later this month in Brisbane, Queensland. It was originally going to happen at Suncorp Stadium. However, due to poor ticket sales, the venue has changed to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

As of now, four matches have been announced for the upcoming event:

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita)

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - AEW Continental Championship match

Jay White and Cope vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) (with Marina Shafir) - Brisbane Brawl

Mariah May (c) vs. 'Timeless' Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Championship match

In recent weeks, the publicity of this TV special has been getting mostly negative reviews. Many critics have written off the show. However, Tony Khan might have surprises in store for fans, in the form of debuts and returns.

Here are four returns and debuts that can happen at AEW Grand Slam Australia:

#4. Indi Hartwell makes her AEW debut

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell is an Australian native. She was signed to the Stamford-based promotion from 2019, until her release last year. Her departure from the company came as a shocker as fans believed that she was a future World Champion.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan can take advantage of this situation and sign the 28-year-old. She is immensely talented in the ring and can also talk on the mic. Furthermore, if she debuts at Grand Slam, the moment is going to be special because fans in attendance are predominantly going to be people from her country.

#3. Donovan Dijak becomes All Elite

Donovan Dijak left WWE last year. He performed under their banner for a staggering seven years. However, he never managed to win a championship. He is currently signed to Major League Wrestling and wrestles on the independent circuit from time to time.

For the longest time, it was speculated that the 37-year-old talent would become an AEW star. Even though he has a contractual agreement with MLW, Tony Khan could still pull the trigger and make him appear in his promotion at Grand Slam. Seeing him in All Elite Wrestling would be a dream come true for several fans.

#2. & #1. Returns of former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston and Keith Lee

Eddie Kingston is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. The Mad King made his debut in 2020 and soon became a fan favorite. He is impeccable in the ring, but his mic skills are on a whole different level. He is a former AEW Continental Champion, a former Strong Openweight Champion, and a former ROH World Champion. In 2023, Kingston was holding three of these titles simultaneously.

The 43-year-old has been sidelined due to injury since mid-2024. The Mad King is recovering from a broken leg, a torn ACL, and a meniscus tear in his right knee. It is not known when he will make a complete recovery. However, it will be a welcome surprise if he shows up at Grand Slam.

Just like Kingston, if former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee makes an appearence at the upcoming event, nobody would complain. Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely for this to take place. The former WWE star's last match in the company took place at Collision in December 2023 against Brian Cage. He has been sidelined due to an unknown injury since.

It will be interesting to see if any of these stars show up at the upcoming Grand Slam in the Land Down Under.

