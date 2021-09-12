"He's like a brother to me" - Released WWE Superstar Jake Atlas talks about his friendship with AEW star

Former WWE Superstar Jake Atlas recently spoke about his friendship with AEW's Jungle Boy. Atlas was let go in the recent string of releases done by WWE while revamping their NXT brand.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo on her podcast, Instinct Culture, Jake Atlas revealed AEW's Jungle Boy as his best friend and the reason why they had to hide their bond. The former NXT superstar also stated that he hasn't spoken to AEW President Tony Khan yet but would be interested in joining the company:

"I'm obviously interested to go to AEW. I have not talked to Tony Khan personally. Jungle boy is one of my best friends. I feel like for the past two years, we have had to hide our friendship a little bit because we've worked for rival companies," Atlas revealed.

Jake Atlas further described his friendship with Jungle Boy, notably talking about how he went to Jacksonville to watch the AEW star's match with Chris Jericho.

Atlas added that Jungle Boy is like a brother to him, and both men have each other's backs. The NJPW star is excited about his future but didn't clarify much about his next possible destination.

"I love him to death. I think that our story is unique, and I think our story is great. I actually went incognito to watch Jungle Boy wrestle Chris Jericho, when I was in Jacksonville. I took the drive up, and I went to support him, and I'm always there for him. He came to watch me, you know at GCW, and he was trying to hide it. It's awesome how we're rooting for each other, and we're in each other's corners, and we just want the best for each other. He's like a brother to me, and I'm excited to see what can happen in the future. I don't want to say anything out of context because I don't want to lie about anything," Jake Altas said.

Tomorrow morning I am dropping an interview w/ @kennymarquez on my YT.



He talks about his WWE release, his experience working w/ the company, his future & tons more! I think this is one of my best interviews ever.



Premieres at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm BST. https://t.co/38lDxCJZN0 pic.twitter.com/1sqDKOyCiU — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 7, 2021

Will Jake Atlas fit into the already stacked AEW roster?

There's no doubt that AEW currently holds the most stacked roster among the other wrestling promotions. The recent arrivals of CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson have overloaded their men's roster.

You never know where I might show up. ✨ pic.twitter.com/JBPXy5r66e — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@kennymarquez) September 11, 2021

However, a young wrestler like Jake Altas could be a fantastic addition to their mid-card division. Atlas is yet to showcase his true potential in the ring, and AEW could be the promotion that might help nurture his talent.

Do you want to see Jake Atlas in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

