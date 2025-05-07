Released WWE Superstars to show up in AEW and immediately join The Elite? Exploring the possibility

The Elite is one of the most successful factions in the history of AEW and professional wrestling. Currently consisting of Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks, the faction is dominating on firing on all cylinders. The group might grow further as recently released WWE stars, The Good Brothers, might return to AEW and join the Elite.

The Good Brothers - Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson - were released by WWE in February. Before making their name in WWE as a tag team, the group was part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After getting released by the Stamford-based promotion, Karl Anderson recently posted a picture with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. This has led many to believe that the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions might be hinting towards a potential return to Tony Khan's promotion with this post.

The star also posted a new bio on X/Twitter, asking fans to enjoy the ride The Good Brothers were taking them on.

"Enjoy Good Brother weekend starting tomorrow 😘. enjoy the ride the good brothers are about to take you on."

Check out the post below:

With their last AEW appearance taking place in 2021, Gallows and Anderson might show up on an episode of Dynamite in the coming weeks and join The Elite. While this all speculation, it'll be interesting to see the Good Brothers back in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Elite to compete on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

The Elite, along with Ricochet, battled the team of Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight on last week's episode of Dynamite. The Elite won the eight-man All-Star Tag Team match after Okada hit a Rainmaker on Briscoe.

This week, they are set to compete in two different matches. Okada is set to battle Kevin Knight in an eliminator match while The Young Bucks and Ricochet are going to face Swerve Strickland, Briscoe and Mike Bailey.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Elite and whether they are joined by new members.

