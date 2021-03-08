Renee Paquette reacts to Jon Moxley's brutal match at AEW Revolution

Renee Paquette couldn't believe what she was witnessing during Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution.

Paquette has posted live reactions to Moxley's matches at AEW shows for a while now. She is definitely not a fan of Moxley putting his body on the line in the ring, and the latter has opened up about the same in the past. She knew what Moxley was getting into at tonight's AEW Revolution show, but it seems like she was still surprised by the violence on display.

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega squared off in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World title at Revolution. As many were expecting, the match was incredibly violent and too disturbing for a large number of fans. Renee Paquette can certainly be included in that group if her latest tweet is any indication.

Wtf man — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 8, 2021

Renee Paquette has never been happy about the match

Back in February, when the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match was announced on AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette made it clear that she wasn't a fan of the gimmick. Paquette is fully aware of how far Jon Moxley tends to go when he performs in such bouts.

To no one's surprise, Jon Moxley was busted open during the match after Kenny Omega used a trash can on him. In the end, Omega stood victorious over a fallen Moxley and left Revolution still the World Champion.

It seems like Moxley will possibly take a much-deserved paternity break following tonight's match with Omega. He has been a mainstay on AEW TV for a long time now and carried the company on his shoulders as the World Champion during the pandemic era.

Tonight's 25-minute outing between Moxley and Omega was certainly a nightmare for Renee Paquette. It won't be a surprise if she urges him not to compete in these bouts for a long time to come.