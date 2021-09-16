Renee Paquette wants Jon Moxley to make one big change to how he wrestles 

Renee Paquette shared her hilarious response after Jon Moxley bit NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki to e this week's AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of the night, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston locked horns against 2pointO. After securing the win, Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki confronted the duo. The four men brawled to end the show, with Moxley even biting Suzuki's face at one point.

Moments after the show-off-the-air, Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, sent out a tweet writing that she'd be thrilled if her husband stopped biting people's faces when he wrestled.

"I’d be thrilled if my husband stopped biting peoples faces," tweeted Renee Paquette"

Furthermore, Paquette also sent out another tweet a few minutes later, this time about how much she enjoys watching Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's tag team. She also accepted being biased towards her liking for the duo.

"Okay okay obviously I’m way super duper biased. But I love the Jon/ Eddie tag team," tweeted Renee Paquette

Jon Moxley biting Minoru Suzuki stemmed from the duo's last week's match, where Suzuki bit the former AEW Champion. It now remains to be seen if Moxley considers Renee Paquette's suggestion and stops biting his opponents.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki next week

The post-match brawl on AEW Dynamite has led to a tag team match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki.

The match will go down at next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The New York crowd is sure to give a hero's welcome to the hometown boy, Eddie Kingston. Mox and Kingston are the favorites to win the match.

Do you think Jon Moxley would stop biting his opponents after Renee Paquette's message? Sound off in the comments section below.

