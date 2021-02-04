Report: AEW and New Japan in a working partnership - "The deal is done"

Following the surprise appearance from New Japan Pro Wrestling's KENTA, who attacked former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the end of last night's AEW Dynamite special Beach Break, fans have been speculating that there is now a relationship between AEW and NJPW.

According to Dave Meltzer, the two popular brands are indeed working together from now on. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed:

"The deal is done, and the sides have a working relationship. The pandemic probably sped it up, but it also holds it back at the same time. The only way to get Moxley was to make a deal."

"When AEW first started, I think New Japan had no clue of how successful they would be... essentially, they wanted Tony Khan to come and see them, and he didn't. And even though they sent Chris Harrington, and even though the Young Bucks were, you know, office and they were ready to make a deal, New Japan were just fly-by-nighters and it's not gonna mean anything."

Meltzer continued:

"And they were wrong, and they went their separate ways. And then they needed Jon Moxley because he had the US title... the only way to get him, because he wouldn't go to Japan was to do it here. But the only way to get him to do it here, it had to be approved by Tony Khan so it opened the door. And Harold (Meiji) was gone. I wrote that when Harold was gone that opens the door, and it did open the door."

There may be more to come between AEW and NJPW

Carrying on exploring the same topic, Dave Metlzer also claimed that there is possibly more in the pipeline between AEW and New Japan in the future. He revealed that the current COVID-19 pandemic would have a factor in how this would progress for AEW and NJPW, adding:

"The pandemic sped it up, but the pandemic also slows it odnw. Okada and Tanahashi and any of these guys can come here, but they can't. When the pandemic is over they can come, and yeah, at that point, relations are open. Anything is open. But it's probably not that soon because they would have to quarantine to go back."

He delved further into this:

"But if the pandemic ends, is there an opening to do Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi at the Toyko Dome? If everything is back to normal? Yes, there is an absolute opening... Could they do it in Madison Square Garden? Yes, they could. But is it gonna happen next month? No it can't."

The full clip from Wrestling Observer Radio on the AEW and NJPW partnership can be listened to here.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley is set to defend his IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginnings USA on February 26.