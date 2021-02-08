Reports: Update on AEW star Kip Sabian's status

Kip Sabian has been away from the ring on AEW Dynamite for quite some time. He has still maintained a regular presence on the show, but his absence from competition has been notable. A new report suggests that an injury has been keeping Sabian away from the ring.

A report from Fightful Select states that All Elite Wrestling has implied that Kip Sabian has been unable to wrestle since December due to an injury.

Sabian hadn't been wrestling a lot, even before his absence began. His latest match came in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in December. Before that, he wrestled once in November and once in September. Still, he's one of the brightest stars in AEW, so many fans have missed seeing him in the ring.

Beyond Fightful Select's report, details about the situation are hard to come by. Regardless, AEW has been able to work around this real-life injury. Kip Sabian has remained actively involved in a storyline with Penelope Ford, Miro and The Best Friends.

It is currently unknown when and how Kip Sabian sustained this rumored injury. Likewise, it's unclear how long his absence from in-ring action will continue.

Looking back on Kip Sabian's run in AEW

Miro and Kip Sabian in AEW

Kip Sabian signed with AEW in early 2019, and he made his in-ring debut for the company at Double or Nothing against Sammy Guevara. Toward the end of 2019, Kip Sabian turned heel and began pairing up on-screen with his real-life girlfriend, Penelope Ford.

Sabian competed in the 2020 tournament to decide the inaugural AEW TNT Champion, where he was knocked out in the first round by Dustin Rhodes. Sabian also briefly formed a tag team with Jimmy Havoc, named the Superbad Squad, and the duo competed for a chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Havoc's release from the company brought their alliance to an abrupt end.

Later, "Superbad" Kip Sabian announced at AEW All Out that he and Penelope Ford would get married on-screen. After he teased the identity of his best man, it was revealed to be Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE.

The couple's wedding segment at AEW Beach Break ended in chaos, with Orange Cassidy jumping out of the wedding cake. The fans and Miro memorably broke out into an impromptu rendition of Haddaway's "What Is Love?". Clearly, Kip Sabian has remained quite relevant in AEW despite his supposed injury.