Reported backstage atmosphere in AEW 3-months after CM Punk-The Elite brawl disclosed

It's been three months since the infamous "Brawl Out" incident between former AEW World Champion CM Punk and EVPs, The Elite, but how is the mood backstage in All Elite Wrestling now that the dust has settled?

Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and CM Punk were all involved in a backstage brawl following the All Out post-media-scrum in September 2022 after The Elite took exception to comments made by the Straight Edge Superstar.

Punk ran down the EVPs as well as former best friend Colt Cabana and former AEW World Champion Hangman Page in a verbal tirade that wrestling fans have now named "The Gripebomb."

🇦🇷🇲🇦 #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Just saw someone call the Punk media scrum the “gripebomb” and I’ve decided thats the official name for it now Just saw someone call the Punk media scrum the “gripebomb” and I’ve decided thats the official name for it now

While tensions have been running high throughout the AEW locker room over the past few months, Fightful Select has reported that things are on the up when it comes to morale.

The report stated that many members of the AEW roster had nothing but positive things to say about both the level of morale backstage, as well as the creative direction of the company.

The "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite was one of the most highly praised episodes of 2022, giving fans a sense that the worst might be in the past for All Elite Wrestling.

The Elite upped the ante in their best-of-seven series with Death Triangle at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks made their grand return to All Elite Wrestling less than a month ago at the time of writing, receiving an overwhelming reception from fans online and those in attendance at Full Gear.

Despite this, things haven't gone according to plan for The Elite, as they are currently one loss away from losing their best-of-seven series against the AEW Trios Champions, Death Triangle.

ITN WWE - Wrestling, MMA & Boxing News @itnwwe Updated program for Death Triangle vs The Elite Best of 7 Series!



Match 5 - No Disqualification

If needed

Match 6 - Falls Count Anywhere

Match 7 - Escalara De La Muerte Ladder match Updated program for Death Triangle vs The Elite Best of 7 Series!Match 5 - No DisqualificationIf neededMatch 6 - Falls Count AnywhereMatch 7 - Escalara De La Muerte Ladder match https://t.co/YWdcR7gQGe

In an attempt to swing things back in their favor, Kenny Omega stated that on the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite, the series is only going to get more interesting in the final three matches.

The fifth match at the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite will now be a no-disqualification match, the sixth match (if necessary) at the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite will now be a falls count anywhere match, and the final match (again, if necessary) will now be a ladder match.

Do you think The Elite will retain the AEW Trios Championships? Let us know in the comments section below!

